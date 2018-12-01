Home States Karnataka

December 5 meet to discuss cabinet expansion 

Inducting four or five miffed leaders and accommodating 20-25 MLAs in various boards and corporations is seen as a bid to quell the dissidence.

Published: 01st December 2018 07:51 AM

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reads a book on Indian Constitution during a workshop for Congress workers at KPCC office in Bengaluru on Friday | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keen to avoid fresh bout of trouble from disgruntled MLAs during the winter session of the state legislature, the Congress leadership has initiated the process to pacify them with promise of completing the process before the start of the session. Congress-JD(S) coalition coordination committee meeting scheduled on December 5 is expected to come out with a clear picture on the date and composition of the ministry expansion.

“Cabinet expansion will happen before the start of the legislature session. There will not be any more delay,” KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said here on Friday. Rao has returned from Delhi after apprising KC Venugopal of the need to completing the ministry expansion process at the earliest.

A new sense of urgency in the Congress camp to redress the grievances of the dissidents is being seen after the buzz that many of the disgruntled Congress MLAs are contemplating to stay away from the legislature session. Many Congress MLAs who are unhappy at the style of functioning of the coalition government even met Siddaramaiah recently and complained of bias against them from Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in granting funds of development of their constituency.

With opposition BJP ready to go on the offensive at Belagavi session with issues of delay in payment of dues by sugar factories for sugarcane farmers and failure of the government to deliver on its crop loan waiver promise so far, Congress is apprehensive about the presence of disgruntled MLAs at the session.  The state ministry has eight vacant berths, six from Congress quota and two from JD(S) quota. Inducting four or five miffed leaders and accommodating 20-25 MLAs in various boards and corporations is seen as a bid to quell the dissidence.

Jarkiholi trashes reports on rebels heading to Mumbai

Reports in a section of the electronic media about Municipal Administration minister Ramesh Jarkiholi leading a group of dissident Congress MLAs to Mumbai stirred ripples in Congress camp on Friday morning.  

The party leadership, including KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao, soon heaved a sigh of relief as Jarkiholi himself rubbished the reports. Jarkiholi, who is locked in a cold war with Water Resources minister, however, gave it a political twist by stating it as a handiwork of some insiders in Congress. 

