‘Government should finish Mekedatu project within 4 years’

Captain Rao was speaking at a talk on ‘Water supply planning for Bengaluru City’, organised by Institute of Engineers on Friday.

BENGALURU: The state government should take up Mekedatu project on a war footing and complete it within the next four years, said irrigation expert and former secretary to minor irrigation department, Captain S Raja Rao.

Captain Rao was speaking at a talk on ‘Water supply planning for Bengaluru City’, organised by Institute of Engineers on Friday. Speaking on the recent preliminary clearance of Central Water Commission (CWC) for Mekedatu project, Rao said this project would not only provide power, but will also act as a source of drinking water for Bengaluru, besides serving as a terminal reservoir. Recently, the CWC granted preliminary clearance for the proposed project and directed the state government to prepare and submit a Detailed Project Report. 

“Just getting Centre’s clearance is not the end, there are many hurdles including getting clearance from environment department, ministry of environment and forest, and also the CWC clearance. Of 5,173 hectares, 5,000 hectares is forest area which is a huge number. Getting clearance is difficult as it involves wildlife. Karnataka’s public relation system is inadequate compared to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh,’’ he said.

