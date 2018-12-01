Judge H M Virupakshaiah decides 69 cases in 1 hour

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: After examining more than 550 witnesses and 500 documents, Principal Senior Civil Judge H M Virupakshaiah on Friday delivered 69 judgements within an hour.

The cases included 58 recover cases of Pragathi Krishna Grameena Bank, 5 accident cases, 5 labour cases and an appeal case. This included a fraud case at the PKGB court complex. A majority of the bank cases involved recovery of dues. All cases were pending since three years.

The judge conducted hearings expeditiously, and delivered the judgements at a single stretch.