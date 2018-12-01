Home States Karnataka

Jumbo electrocuted in Lakkavalli forest area, fourth to die this week 

This is the fourth elephant to have died this week and the second elephant to die by electrocution in a month.

Published: 01st December 2018 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

The elephant lies dead near Huruvanahalli in Tarikere taluk

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU/SHIVAMOGGA: A young wild elephant died of electrocution after it came in contact with a live wire, laid along the fence of a farmland, near Huruvanahalli in the Lakkavalli zonal forest area at Tarikere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district, on Friday. This tusker’s death takes the total number of elephant deaths by electrocution to 15 in the past two years. This is the fourth elephant to have died this week and the second elephant to die by electrocution in a month.

The male elephant was 25 to 30 years of age. Forest department sources have revealed that the electric fencing was “illegally laid to protect crop from wild animals”. A land case has been booked against Ayyappa, Murga, Raj and on a MESCOM engineer, under the Wildlife Protection Act. Officers of the department visited the spot. A postmortem will be conducted on Saturday. This is the second elephant to die of electrocution in the area in a month.

The Lakkavalli Range has lately become a death trap for elephants, with many farmers illegally electrifying their farm fences. Ayyappa, the owner of the farmland, who is absconding, had fixed the illegal electric fence on the D-Line, where his farm abuts the forest. A police case has been filed against him for the theft of power.

In the last two years, 19 animals have been electrocuted in Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Chamrajnagara and Kodagu. Fifteen elephants have been electrocuted in Lakkavalli, Tanigebailu, Bandipur-Nagarhole,Virajpet, HD Kote, and Siddapura.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Elephant electrocuted Lakkavalli forest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp