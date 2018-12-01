MM Hills to get new look on lines of Tirupati says H D Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Soon, the famed Male Mahadeshwara Hills will sport a new look as the state government will develop it on the lines of Tirupati. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced this after inaugurating a 69-room dormitory complex constructed by JSS Mutt at MM Hills on Friday.

“Work on laying steps for 16 km from Talabetta to MM Hills will start in the next 10 days,” he said and directed revenue officials to provide land for construction of a 100-ft Mahadeshwara statue.

When MLA Narendra said they could not set up a power station following objection from the Forest Department, the CM said they will hold talks with forest officials to permit the project that could not take off for the past 18 months.

Kumaraswamy said he will tour Chamarajanagar to review development works at MM Hills as well as the district and inaugurate a dairy and other units.

Presiding over a review meeting of Male Mahadeshwara Development Authority, he said officials have been directed to present a detailed report for comprehensive development of MM Hills.

The CM said he will make all efforts to develop MM Hills in phases to attract more devotees and tourists. He said the government is also keen on development of backward Chamarajanagar district.

The CM also recalled his family’s association with JSS Mutt and being also devotees of Male Mahadeshwara. Kumaraswamy also lauded the contribution of JSS Mutt in the areas of education and culture, for holding Suttur jathra to educate farmers, and promote folk, arts and culture in the region.

JSS seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said the mutt has an emotional connection with MM Hills as Mahadeshwara stayed at Gadege in Suttur.

He appealed to Kumaraswamy to lay steps to facilitate devotees to reach the temple, depute a permanent officer for the authority and focus on expediting development works.

Sri Vatal Mutt seer, Sallur Mutt seer, Adi Chunchanagiri seer, former ministers Shamanur Shivashankrappa and N Mahesh, ministers C S Puttaraju and Sara Mahadesh, MP R Druvanarayan, and MLA Narendra were present.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy held talks with farmers and street vendors and assured them to look into their demands.