BS Yeddyurappa at Ayurveda hospital in Kerala for rejuvenation

BJP sources said that after the session, Yeddyurappa is planning to tour different parts of the state to mobilise the party workers ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

B S Yeddyurappa (Photo | EPS)

BENGALURU: Ahead of the winter session of the state legislature starting December 10, BJP state president and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa is attending a week-long rejuvenation therapy session at an Ayurveda hospital in Kerala.His rejuvenation session at Kottakkal Arya Vaidyasala near Malappuram started on Friday. The BJP leader is expected to return before the start of winter session. The BJP is gearing up to take on the coalition government both within and outside the legislature. ​

Yeddyurappa had earlier stated that the party is organising a massive farmers’ rally in Belagavi on December 10 to highlight the state government’s failure to resolve sugarcane farmers’ issues and also implementation of farm loan waiver. Those issues will also top the party’s agenda to take on the government in the assembly and the council.

BJP sources said that after the session, Yeddyurappa is planning to tour different parts of the state to mobilise the party workers ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Last year, prior to starting his state tour before the assembly elecions, the BJP leader had visited a naturopathy centre on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah too had visited a naturopathy centre in Dharmasthala for a rejuvenation therapy session after the assembly polls.

