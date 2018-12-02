CET 2019 likely to go online; nod awaited

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 is likely to go online. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is ready with all necessary arrangements and is waiting for the governing council nod. Before introducing the online mode, at least two trials/practice exams will be given for students.

The CET is held for engineering, architecture, agriculture and veterinary sciences courses. According to KEA authorities, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has already prepared the software to conduct the online examination.

“The proposal is before the governing council. The council was scheduled to meet on November 25, but is now expected to meet on December 4 where this issue will be discussed,” said a senior official of KEA.KEA has been trying to switch to online mode since the last two years. Currently, except verification of documents and examination, everything is online in CET.

The submission of applications was made online from CET 2015 while the seat selection and allotment, payment of fee went online from CET 2017. “Our aim is to make even examination online. But, every year, the authorities have not been able to implement it for one reason or the other,” said an official.

One of the main reasons delaying the introduction of online mode of examinations is lack of technical knowledge among rural students. “We get majority students registered for CET from rural parts. As most of these students have no exposure to internet and usage of computer, it will be difficult for them to crack the CET. This is the main reason for the delay in introducing it all these years,” said the official.

The students from rural areas also find it tough to fill applications online. “Though we have given clear instructions and released trial options to fill online application, many students file wrong information,” the official added.

The details available from KEA show that while filling online applications, many students from rural areas enter wrong options while entering category, medium of instruction etc. As per the KEA norms, there is no provision to make corrections once the application is submitted. “This is why we are worried to introduce online mode for examinations. But this time we have to do it as many other competitive exams at nation level are online,” said the official.