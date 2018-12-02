Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Feisty girl catches thief red-handed

An attempt to commit a day-light burglary by two thieves at a government officer’s house turned futile, as they ended up getting trapped by the officer’s family.

Parashuram Devamane and his daughter Trupti at their house in Chikkodi

BELAGAVI: An attempt to commit a day-light burglary by two thieves at a government officer’s house turned futile, as they ended up getting trapped by the officer’s family. The incident occurred at Chikkodi near Belagavi on Saturday. Trupti, the 19-year-old daughter of an executive officer of Chikkodi Muncipality, Parashuram Devamane, whose house was being robbed, caught one of the thieves.

This dramatic incident took place at the officer’s residence at Ankali road in Chikkodi where he stays with his wife and daughter. The officer left for office in the morning while his daughter, a diploma student, went to drop her mother at the gym on her bike. The thieves, who had kept a tab on the family’s movements, broke into the house soon after the inmates disappeared at 10.30 am. 

At about 11 am, the officer came home to take a file which he had forgotten to carry to his office. Noticing the gates and the door of his house was open, he suspected something amiss and rushed inside to find one of the thieves collecting valuables in a bag. He immediately shouted and tried to catch him but the thief escaped. He chsed him on his bike but failed to catch him.

In the meantime, Trupti returned home, and was shocked to find that another thief, holding a bag filled with valuables, was attempting to run away. She, however, thought he might be an employee of the muncipality. However, she soon suspected something when he started fumbling for answers when she questioned him as to what he was doing inside.Sensing something amiss, Trupti caught him with the stolen valuables. She handed the thief to a large number of her neighbours who had already gathered outside. 

