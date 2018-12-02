Fire truck arrives without water; Karwar villagers fight blaze

Arunkumar Huralimath By

KARWAR: When Ganapati M Naik of Bedkani village, Siddapur taluk, noticed fire in his cattle shed on Friday night, where he had stocked hay, he immediately tried to contact the fire brigade. His call didn’t go through, but word reached the department.

When the fire tender did arrive after one hour, there was one problem though. The truck was empty. It didn’t have water. When the villagers suggested that the fire personnel could pump water from a nearby lake, they were told that the pump was defunct. By this time the cattle shed was gutted and the fire spread to the house and many household articles were damaged or gutted, according to Naik.

Finally, the villagers managed to bring the fire under control by throwing buckets of water, mud and sand. Some angry villagers damaged the fire truck.J N Immanuel, an officer from Fire division in Sirsi, claimed that the truck was not empty but had less water.

Naik’s problems began when he telephoned the fire department and drew a blank. Some villagers too tried calling the department but their calls too didn’t go through. As the fire was slowly spreading, two villagers went on a bike to the fire station, which is about 6km from the village.

When the fire tender was rushing towards the village, the driver stopped the vehicle at the entrance of the village. A villager said the fire fighting team realised that there was no water in the tank and informed the bikers who were following the truck. The problems did not end there. The villagers suggested that the truck can fill water from the nearby lake. But the firemen told them that the pump was defunct.

Meanwhile, at Naik’s house, the neighbours and villagers were trying to douse the fire with whatever they could — like mud and sand. The village waterman was woken up and was asked to open the tap valve. The villagers then filled the water in buckets and threw it on the burning house. The fire finally was brought under control. Though no one was injured in the fire, the house was partially burnt.

Naik said, “My house, household items, clothes, valuable furniture, etc, were burnt. The loss is about `30 lakh. I am grateful to the villagers who doused the fire and prevented additional loss.”It is said that the fire tender of Siddapur has been in a sorry state for a long time now. It was not repaired or replaced. Officials from the Siddapur police and Fire Department said the landline has not been working for some days and the toll free number 101 does not connect to Siddapur fire station due to a technical problem.

J N Immanuel, an officer from Fire division in Sirsi, said, “Due to some technical issue, the water did not pump out, but the villagers did not give enough time to the fire personnel and damaged the vehicle. However, by 12.30 am, the fire was doused and the police officials, tahsildar and his team and other taluk level officers were present. I have asked for a report from the local fire officials.” A retired fire officer called for strict action against the fire-fighting team. “It is a punishable offence. What if the fire was severe?,” he said.