Hundreds of Karnataka home buyers protest to demand enactment of stricter RERA rules

The protesters, which was supported by several resident welfare associations, insisted that the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) be implemented in its true letter and spirit.

Protesters demanded Speedy disposal of the complaints, as per the RERA Act and Rules. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Saturday, hundreds of home buyers, who are facing complications with their purchase, took to the streets and held a protest outside Town Hall demanding that the state government take stricter action against real estate developers to ensure that their grievances were addressed.

“The state government has diluted an important section which protects the interest of home buyers awaiting possession of purchased/invested homes who haven’t received an occupancy certificate and completion certificate,” said MS Shankar, secretary for the Forum for People’s Collective Efforts. 
According to Shankar, the diluted rules meant that most projects were kept out of the ambit of RERA. 

Demands

  • Notification of Agreement of Sale draft rules, without dilution and after consultation with buyers.

  • Speedy disposal of the complaints, as per the RERA Act and Rules. 

  • Steps for redressal of homebuyers complaints with RERA Authorities and adjudicating officer within the stipulated time frame by increasing the number of adjudicating officers.

  • Framing of proper regulations for the handling of complaints and getting judgements

  • Execution of the RERA court orders

  • RERA authorities should de-register the RERA Registration and should put in their website if orders are not respected by the builders

