Home States Karnataka

Missing Kalaburagi couple found murdered in a field

When the police were investigating the murder of an unknown woman, they found the skeletons of the couple in the field. It has been confirmed that the bodies were of Ajay and Jyoti.

Published: 02nd December 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI:  A couple from Nidagunda village of Chincholi taluk, who had been missing since November 2, were found dead on Friday evening. The burnt remains were in a field in the village. The couple Ajay Kale (30) and Jyoti (24) had got married two years back. After they went missing, Ajay’s mother wanted to lodge a complaint against the brothers of Jyoti alleging that they kidnapped the couple for ‘bride money’. In the Mangarudi community to which Ajay belonged there is practice of giving bride-money. 

However, Sulepet police registered case a missing persons case. Subsequently, the parents also lodged a complaint against the personnel of Sulepet police station for not registering a kidnap case. 
When the police were investigating the murder of an unknown woman, they found the skeletons of the couple in the field. It has been confirmed that the bodies were of Ajay and Jyoti.

SP Shashikumar said before coming to Nidagunda village, Ajay used to do petty jobs in Maharastra and was involved with a gang of robbers. Later, he came to Nidagunda and continued his work of robbing and stealing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp