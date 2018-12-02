Missing Kalaburagi couple found murdered in a field

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A couple from Nidagunda village of Chincholi taluk, who had been missing since November 2, were found dead on Friday evening. The burnt remains were in a field in the village. The couple Ajay Kale (30) and Jyoti (24) had got married two years back. After they went missing, Ajay’s mother wanted to lodge a complaint against the brothers of Jyoti alleging that they kidnapped the couple for ‘bride money’. In the Mangarudi community to which Ajay belonged there is practice of giving bride-money.

However, Sulepet police registered case a missing persons case. Subsequently, the parents also lodged a complaint against the personnel of Sulepet police station for not registering a kidnap case.

When the police were investigating the murder of an unknown woman, they found the skeletons of the couple in the field. It has been confirmed that the bodies were of Ajay and Jyoti.

SP Shashikumar said before coming to Nidagunda village, Ajay used to do petty jobs in Maharastra and was involved with a gang of robbers. Later, he came to Nidagunda and continued his work of robbing and stealing.