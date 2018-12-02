Sakrebailu camp gets rescued elephant calf

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A female elephant calf that was rescued from Yettinahole in Sakleshpur of Hassan district was shifted to the Sakrebailu elephant camp in Shivamogga on Friday evening. With this, the number of elephant calfs in the camp has risen to four.

The entire staff at Sakrebailu elephant camp are happy about the entry of the calf. Their job to ‘tame’ this wild elephant has already begun. The calf was born to the wild elephant that was recently trapped in slush near Kadagaravalli village of Sakleshpur taluk. Though the elephant was rescued, she succumbed to her injuries on November 28.

So, senior forest department officials had decided to shift the baby to Sakrebailu elephant camp.

As per the directions of forest officers, a team of six, including mahouts, jamedar and kavadis went to Yettinahole to escort the calf.