Siddaganga seer admitted to hospital

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt, who is 111 years old, was taken to BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals at Kengeri in Bengaluru on Saturday. He was admitted for certain health check-ups. The seer had a mild fever and during the check-up by his personal doctors here, it was found two of the stents placed in his liver were non-functional.

“The doctors at BGS Hospitals may try to place the stents again or clear clogs. The seer had nine stents in his body,” said mutt administrative officer Vishwanathaiah. “This apart, the seer was doing well as he attended to devotees until he started his journey to the hospital. He may get discharged on Sunday,” he added. The seer has been getting the treatment for his ailments at the hospital for the past two-and half--years especially during the winter season when he faces symptoms of fever.

The Swamiji’s personal doctor, Parameshwarappa of Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre here, who had accompanied the seer, said the seer had nine stents in the bile duct, including five metal ones and four plastic. Two of the plastic stents were dislocated following which there was an obstruction and infection in the bile duct, he told TNIE over phone.