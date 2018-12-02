STEM education to be extended to more schools in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Medicine) education for girl students will now be extended to 99 more schools in the state. Currently, it exists in 50 schools across Bengaluru.

The programme is set to be extended to schools located in Dharwad and Mysore, with 50 schools in Dharwad and 5 at Mysore.

This programme, conducted by the state department of primary and secondary education in association with Qualcomm, United Way and Swamy Vivekananda Youth Movement, provides girl students with skill-based education by giving them dedicated STEM labs at schools. The concept is to strengthen students by providing them with mentorship and allied activities including special coaching, soft-skill training and exposure to visit industries.

“This programme also helps us to create awareness about girls education and community engagement in creating awareness,” said an official from the department. To date, around 25,000 children have been educated and trained under this program, of which 40 per cent are girls. From this year, the programme will even give scholarships to girl students for their higher education.