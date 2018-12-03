5,000 marathoners in Bengaluru run for green cause

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Bank of India on Sunday launched its second edition of annual flagship programme ‘SBI Green Marathon’ to promote sustainability. Abhijit Majumder, CGM, Bengaluru Circle flagged off the event which witnessed nearly 5,000 runners in Bengaluru. V R Raghunath, former Indian hockey player and CS Poonacha, former hockey Olympian also attended the event.

Participants from across the city took part in the 5, 10 and 21 kilometres marathon, starting from the toll plaza on Nice Road. Senior officials of the bank also contributed to the ‘Run for Green’ theme and joined other participants. All the runners were given organic T-shirts to promote “clean and green city”, and they carried seeds to plant trees post marathon. SBI in the next four months will be conducting its “green marathon” in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Bhopal, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Patna and Jaipur. Similar marathon events were recently held by SBI in New Delhi Lucknow, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The official health partner for SBI Green Marathon is SBI General Insurance, and SBI Life, SBI Mutual Funds and SBI Card also significantly contribute to the ‘zero waste’ event.