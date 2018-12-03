Home States Karnataka

Actress Divya Spandana vacates Mandya house; is this why?

Ramya, who is also heading the AICC social media wing, had stayed away from the funeral of Ambareesh only to earn the ire of the latter's fans who had trolled her on social media.

Published: 03rd December 2018 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Divya_Spandana_or_Ramya

Actor and social media cell head of the Indian National Congress Divya Spandana aka Ramya (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Former MP from Mandya and actor Ramya (also known as Divya Spandana), who recently faced the wrath of fans of actor M H Ambareesh for not attending his funeral, has started to vacate her house at Vidya Nagar in Mandya. Speculations are rife in this regard with household articles from the actor's house shifted in two trucks on Sunday night.

Ramya, who is also heading the AICC social media wing, had stayed away from the funeral of Ambareesh only to earn the ire of the latter's fans who had trolled her on social media. While Ramya did post a heartfelt tweet on Saturday, but, for the people of Mandya — from where she had been elected as a Member of Parliament before — her absence spoke louder than her tweet could.

She later posted a photo on Instagram of her bandaged foot, stating that she had a tumour of the bone. “That’s me for the next few weeks, What a bummer! but at least my foot is now tumour and cancer free (awaiting biopsy). If any of you feel pain in your body go see a doctor, don’t ignore it like I did. Giant cell tumour of the tendon sheath is one in in million and mostly affects women, it’s benign and can turn malignant. Early detection is key. And my biggest lesson—to always listen to my body,” Ramya posted on Instagram.

Ramya who had rented a house at Vidya Nagar in the sugar town a year ago, had been aspiring to contest the recently concluded by-elections to Lok Sabha. However, the Congress paved the way for its coalition partner in the State Government JDS to win the seat.

The JDS had fielded L R Shivarame Gowda who won. Ramya had won the same seat on Congress ticket during the by-election held in August 2013.

There was a long-standing cold war between the two who both belonged to the Congress, were elected from Mandya constituency (except from Ambareesh's brief stint at Ramanagara) and hailed from the dominant Vokkaliga community. Ambareesh was Ramya's political mentor before they grew apart due to infighting between their camps.

(With online desk inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramya Divya Spandana Ambareesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp