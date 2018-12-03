Actress Divya Spandana vacates Mandya house; is this why?

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Former MP from Mandya and actor Ramya (also known as Divya Spandana), who recently faced the wrath of fans of actor M H Ambareesh for not attending his funeral, has started to vacate her house at Vidya Nagar in Mandya. Speculations are rife in this regard with household articles from the actor's house shifted in two trucks on Sunday night.

Ramya, who is also heading the AICC social media wing, had stayed away from the funeral of Ambareesh only to earn the ire of the latter's fans who had trolled her on social media. While Ramya did post a heartfelt tweet on Saturday, but, for the people of Mandya — from where she had been elected as a Member of Parliament before — her absence spoke louder than her tweet could.

She later posted a photo on Instagram of her bandaged foot, stating that she had a tumour of the bone. “That’s me for the next few weeks, What a bummer! but at least my foot is now tumour and cancer free (awaiting biopsy). If any of you feel pain in your body go see a doctor, don’t ignore it like I did. Giant cell tumour of the tendon sheath is one in in million and mostly affects women, it’s benign and can turn malignant. Early detection is key. And my biggest lesson—to always listen to my body,” Ramya posted on Instagram.

Ramya who had rented a house at Vidya Nagar in the sugar town a year ago, had been aspiring to contest the recently concluded by-elections to Lok Sabha. However, the Congress paved the way for its coalition partner in the State Government JDS to win the seat.

The JDS had fielded L R Shivarame Gowda who won. Ramya had won the same seat on Congress ticket during the by-election held in August 2013.

There was a long-standing cold war between the two who both belonged to the Congress, were elected from Mandya constituency (except from Ambareesh's brief stint at Ramanagara) and hailed from the dominant Vokkaliga community. Ambareesh was Ramya's political mentor before they grew apart due to infighting between their camps.

