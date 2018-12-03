Home States Karnataka

Ministerial aspirants from Karnataka Congress now plan to meet Kharge

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the coalition government’s coordination committee will meet on December 5 to decide over the long pending cabinet expansion.

Published: 03rd December 2018 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/HUBBALLI: Not convinced by assurances of the state Congress leaders, a group of ministerial aspirants in the party is planning to meet Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge to bring pressure on the party high command to expand the cabinet before the start of the winter session of the state legislature on December 10.

Though former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao have assured to complete the process before December 10, the ministerial aspirants see no hope of it happening. Siddaramaiah, who is the chairman of the coalition coordination committee, has convened a meeting of the committee on December 5 to discuss the issue.

A senior Congress MLA from northern Karnataka, who is one of the prominent ministerial aspirants, told The New Indian Express, "The party leadership has failed to keep its word on ministry expansion repeatedly over the last six months. AICC president Rahul Gandhi is expected to be free from assembly elections in northern states only after December 7. We see no hope of expansion happening before December 10.”

“Some of us are planning to meet our senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge to convey our demand,” the MLA said. Some of the disgruntled Congress MLAs are even contemplating to meet Rahul Gandhi before December 10 for cabinet expansion.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the coalition government’s coordination committee will meet on December 5 to decide over the long pending cabinet expansion.

Speaking at Hubballi airport on Sunday, Siddaramaiah said that the BJP is daydreaming by stating that the coalition government would fall after cabinet expansion. “A decision on expansion will be taken during December 5 meeting,” he said. “The coalition government is strong, and there is no complaint against me from anyone. Our own MLAs are not as worried as the BJP is over cabinet expansion. Dreams of BS Yeddyurappa and K Eshwarappa of becoming CM will not be fulfilled,” he said.

He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned why the Central government was not implementing the Lokpal Bill. “Prime Minister Modi gives long speeches abroad, but has failed to implement Lokpal Bill,” he said. District minister R V Deshpande said that the BJP is doing politics over Indira Canteen issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Karnataka Congress minsterial candidate Siddaramaiah Dinesh Gundu Rao Mallikarjun Kharge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp