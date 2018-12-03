Siddaganga Mutt seer undergoes stenting, to be discharged today

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The 111-year-old head of Siddaganga Mutt Sri Shivakumara Swamiji has undergone Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) with two plastic stents being placed in the common bile duct at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals at Kengeri in Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon.

Since his heartbeat was inconsistent, doctors suggested to keep him under observation overnight. However, he performed his regular pooja in his deluxe room and may get discharged by Monday, the mutt sources said. Chief of medical gastroenterology Dr Ravindra BS and his team conducted the one-and-a-half hour long procedure with the Swamiji on anaesthesia.