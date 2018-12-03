Three die as moped falls into canal in Mandya

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Close on the heels of the bus accident which claimed the lives of 30 bus passengers after the bus fell into a canal, three people from one family have died after their moped allegedly fell into a canal at Lokasara village on Sunday night.

The deceased are Nagamma( 50), her daughter Ambika ( 30) and granddaughter Manyata aged six years.

The trio had gone to a temple near the village and were returning home when the mishap occurred near Hebbakavadi canal. The incident came to light after a passerby noticed a two-wheeler floating in the water.

The bodies have been shifted to mortuary attached to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences ( MIMS).