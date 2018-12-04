Three of a family killed after two-wheeler falls into Mandya’s Visvesvaraya Canal

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Three people of the same family met a watery grave after their two-wheeler fell into the Visvesvaraya Canal at Lokasara village in the district on Sunday night. The incident comes a week after a private bus fell into the link canal at Kanaganamaradi village in the district killing 30 passengers.

The deceased have been identified as Nagamma (50), wife of Nagaraju of Lokasara village, her daughter Ambika (30) and granddaughter Manyata (6). The trio, who had gone to a temple, were returning home when the incident occurred at 8 pm.

According to Kemparaju from the same village, the victims had gone to Mahadeshwara temple on the outskirts of the village. They were later returning to their village on Lokasara-Visvesvaraya Canal Road, when Ambika who was riding the two-wheeler, lost control while crossing the bridge which has no retaining wall.

"As a result, all the three fell off the vehicle and subsequently slipped into the canal. I rushed towards the canal and with the help of fellow villagers, I pulled them out," he said. However, Manyata had breathed her last, while two others died on their way to the hospital.

The distraught villagers said on Friday (November 30), Nagamma had performed the housewarming ceremony of her newly-built house and had gone to the temple located 3 km from the village to pay obeisance to the deity as part of Karthika masa puja. However, the fate had something else in store for the family that is now under a spell of shock. Minister for Minor Irrigation C S Puttaraju visited the mortuary at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) on Monday. "The government is taking steps to build retaining walls at those canals that are located close to the road.”