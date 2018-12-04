Malaysian tourist on liquor hunt goes missing, traced four days later

M G Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 53-year-old Malaysian national, who had come to the city and went missing from a hotel as he went out to get liquor in the wee hours of November 27, gave a tough time to the police for over three days before he was traced in Malleswaram.

Sundaram Ramasamy, a farmer, came on a tour to India along with 12 friends. After visiting Mumbai, the group reached Bengaluru on November 26, and checked into a hotel on Magadi Road around 10.15 pm. Ramasamy, who wanted liquor, did not get it at the hotel due to the prohibitory orders that day following actor-politician Ambareesh’s death.

He left the hotel around 3.30 am, leaving his belongings, including his passport and two mobile phones, in his room. He then forgot the name of the hotel and the locality, and spent time on the streets before he was found in Malleswaram on December 1, DCP (West) Ravi D Channannavar told TNIE.

He was immediately taken to hospital and given treatment as he was weak.

The police began searching for Ramasamy after the hotel approached them. “While his friends did not bother to look for him and left for Mysuru, the hotel staff filed a missing person’s complaint on November 28 afternoon, after he did not return after 36 hours,” a police officer said.

The police began the probe and the case was taken very seriously, as a foreign national had gone missing. “We checked the footage recorded in the security cameras in the hotel and he was seen leaving the hotel at 3.37 am. Next, he went to an apartment nearby and spoke to the security guards there. We enquired with the guards and they said he had left after asking where he can buy liquor at that time. There was no clue of his whereabouts after this,” an officer told TNIE.

Magadi Road police inspector R Hemanth Kumar and his team circulated his photos and details to all police stations and various WhatsApp groups. The police also got in touch with the office of the Consulate General of Malaysia in Chennai, and gathered details about him and updated the status of the case. “Finally, on December 1 morning, he was found sleeping on a pavement near KC General Hospital near Malleswaram by passersby. Many thought that he was already dead and passed on the message to the local police,” the police said.

The Malaysian was immediately taken to hospital and given treatment as he was weak. “When enquired, he said that he stepped out of the hotel but did not remember the name of the hotel or locality. He lost his way, and spent the time on the streets. He was taken back to the hotel and will be flying back to Malaysia on Tuesday,” DCP (West) Ravi D Channannavar said.