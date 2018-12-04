Home States Karnataka

‘Op Lotus’ audio tape sets off buzz, BJP blames government

The two also talk about having to bear the election expenses of those MLAs who quit their assembly membership and contest on BJP tickets to get re-elected.

Published: 04th December 2018 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as one more bout of dissidence is threatening to erupt in Congress over the delay in cabinet expansion, an audio tape with a purported conversation between the personal assistant of BJP leader Sriramulu and a Dubai-based businessman, to lure dissident Congress MLAs to bring down the coalition government, set off political ripples in the state on Monday.

The person said to be Sriramulu’s personal assistant, is heard boasting that about 25 Congress MLAs are ready to quit their party on the promise of a ministerial berth and Rs 20 cr to Rs 25cr in cash each. The two also talk about having to bear the election expenses of those MLAs who quit their assembly membership and contest on BJP tickets to get re-elected.

The PA takes the names of Congress MLAs Satish Jarkiholi (Yamakanamaradi), minister Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), Bheema Naik (Hagari Bommanahalli), Nagendra (Ballari Rural), B C Patil (Hirekerur), Dr Sudhakar (Chikkaballapur), Anand Singh (Vijayanagara), JN Ganesh(Kampli), Pratap Gowda Patil (Maski) and Independent MLA Nagesh (Mulbagal), who are said to be in touch with him.

The conversation reflects the urgency to mobilise funds to accomplish the plan before the winter session of the state legislature on December 10. The conversation is about the plan being executed with the backing of BJP leaders BS Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu. Yeddyurappa, who is on a rejuvenation stay at an Ayurvedic retreat centre in Kerala, has not reacted. However, Sriramulu dismissed the audio tape as fake, and a “creation of Congress-JD(S) coalition leaders to malign BJP’s image.”

“My PA doesn’t speak Hindi. How can he converse with a Dubai businessman in Hindi? They can check my PA’s voice sample. The tape is fake and a strategy by coalition partners to save their government. We are not interested in any operation as the government will fall on its own,” Sriramulu said. Dismissing the alleged ‘Operaton Lotus’ as a futile exercise, CM H D Kumaraswamy said that BJP will never succeed in bringing down his government.

No one from BJP contacted me: BC Patil

Sulking Congress MLA BC Patil, whose name figured in the tape, also dismissed it as fake and asserted that no one from the BJP contacted him. “There is no question of anyone claiming to have contacted me to quit the Assembly membership. I am an aspirant for a ministerial berth, but I am not in a mood to quit under any circumstances. This is mischief being played by someone to destabilise the government,” Patil said.

Cabinet expansion before the session

The ripples caused by the audio tape are being seen as the handiwork of someone in the ruling Congress or JD(S) to bring pressure on the party leadership to take up cabinet expansion before the legislative session begins on December 10. The coordination committee meeting scheduled on December 5 is expected to take a decision on the likely date for cabinet expansion, and December 9 could be the date for swearing-in if party head Rahul Gandhi gives the go-ahead, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Yeddyurappa Op Lotus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp