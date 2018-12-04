Chikkamagaluru: Police rule out foul play in missing Kerala biker case

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Eight days after 34-year-old Sandeep S Krishna from Kerala went missing near Hariharapura in Chikkamagaluru district, the police have ruled out kidnapping or any foul play in the matter. Sandeep had come to Chikkamagaluru alone on his two-wheeler.

The Chikkamagaluru police have got ample footage from CCTV cameras from the lodge, ATM and other installations and they are trying to analyse the last few moments of Sandeep before he went missing.

A day before Sandeep went missing, he stayed in a lodge in Chikkamagaluru and the police have got footage from the lodge. Hours before he went missing, he visited an ATM in Balehonnur and can be seen withdrawing Rs 8,000. Another footage shows him having tea at a petty shop.

“In the footage, he shows no signs of disturbance or being forced to do or even withdraw money. Its been eight days and there have been no calls for ransom. Hence we are ruling out the possibility of Sandeep being kidnapped. Footage shows Sandeep has done everything voluntarily,” a senior police officer said.

A rescue team member said nobody knows what could have happened on the banks of the Tunga river. “The cash, which was withdrawn from Sandeep, has not been found in the bag. The watch which was collected from the spot was damaged. Hence the family had insisted the police check the kidnapping angle,” he said.