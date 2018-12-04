Home States Karnataka

Gali Janardhana Reddy ‘ready’ to bear Hampi fest expenses

The 'neglect' of Hampi is a 'systematic plan' of the government and a few politicians who intend to 'insult' the people of Ballari and the rest of North Karnataka.

Published: 04th December 2018 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

G Janardhana Reddy (File photo)

By Subhashchandra ns
Express News Service

BALLARI:  With the state government declaring that Hampi Utsav will be cancelled this year because of drought, mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy said the event should be held “at any cost” and he is ready to bear the “entire expenses”.

Reddy, who is out on bail after his arrest over his alleged links to Ambidant fraud case took to social media saying, “The government which conducts (other) events across the state has been giving flimsy reasons regarding Hampi Utsav. Hampi Utsav is a pride of India.”

“The state government’s refusal to conduct the event has disheartened the people of Karnataka and North Karnataka in particular,” he said. Alleging that the “neglect” of Hampi is a “systematic plan” of the government and a few politicians who intend to “insult” the people of Ballari and the rest of North Karnataka, he said, “Did the people who illegally spent truckloads of money for Lok Sabha by-elections (November 3) not see the drought then?.” 

Pointing out Molakalmuru MLA B Sriramulu’s request to the ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition to help farmers instead of conducting a thanksgiving ceremony, the mining baron sought to know if the “heavy budget” programme was necessary. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janardhana Reddy Hampi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp