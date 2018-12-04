Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government planning to start residential schools for disabled from next year: H D Kumaraswamy

He said these schools would be started in every district and the same would be announced in the state budget to be presented in March.

Published: 04th December 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday announced that the state government is planning to start residential schools for persons with disabilities from the next year across Karnataka. The CM was speaking at an event organized to mark the International Day for persons with a disability where he gave awards to individuals as well as organisations who are working for persons with disability.

He said these schools would be started in every district and the same would be announced in the state budget to be presented in March. The government is also keen on increasing the salary of teachers working at schools for the disabled at the gram panchayat level.

Minister for women and child development Jayamala Ramachandra said that there are more than 13 lakh persons with disability living in Karnataka as per the 2011 census. At the same event, the CM released a Braille calendar for the year 2019 for the visually challenged.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy, yet again, came late to the event, making the gathering wait for more than one hour. Students from Jnana Sindhu School, a residential school for the visually challenged in Rona taluk of Gadag district performed Mallakhambh.

