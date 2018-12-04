Sanatan Sanstha ridicules SIT claims that Gauri Lankesh murder was inspired by holy book

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sanatan Sanstha has ridiculed the claim of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that the accused persons murdered journalist Gauri Lankesh inspired by the holy book 'Kshatradharma Sadhana' published by the pro-Hindu organisation.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the organisation's national spokesperson Chetan Rajhans said, "The chargesheet filed by the SIT shows the efforts to dig out the old issue of Hindu terrorism and conspiracy to start Malegaon - 2 edition after Malegaon-1 has proved to be a total failure".

"If SIT claims that Gauri Lankesh was killed by reading holy text of Sanatan, will it dare to explain on which holy texts jihadi terrorism and Naxalism are based for killing lakhs of people," he questioned.

Meanwhile, he clarified that none of the accused arrested by the SIT have links with the Sanstha.