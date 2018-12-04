Home States Karnataka

Sanatan Sanstha ridicules SIT claims that Gauri Lankesh murder was inspired by holy book

SIT claimed that the accused persons murdered journalist Gauri Lankesh inspired by the holy book 'Kshatradharma Sadhana' published  by the pro-Hindu organisation.

Published: 04th December 2018 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Late senior journalist Gauri Lankesh (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sanatan Sanstha has ridiculed the claim of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that the accused persons murdered journalist Gauri Lankesh inspired by the holy book 'Kshatradharma Sadhana' published  by the pro-Hindu organisation.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the organisation's national spokesperson Chetan Rajhans said, "The chargesheet filed by the SIT shows the efforts to dig out the old issue of Hindu terrorism and conspiracy to start Malegaon - 2 edition after Malegaon-1 has proved to be a total failure".

"If SIT claims that Gauri Lankesh was killed by reading holy text of Sanatan, will it dare to explain on which holy texts jihadi terrorism and Naxalism are based for killing lakhs of people," he questioned.

Meanwhile, he clarified that none of the accused arrested by the SIT have links with the Sanstha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kshatradharma Sadhana Gauri Lankesh murder Sanatan Sanstha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp