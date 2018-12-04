Six killed, 11 injured in accident at Karnataka's Belagavi district

By Express News Service

GOKAK: As many as six persons were killed and 11 others were injured in an accident after the car in which they were travelling rammed a parked tractor loaded with sugarcane at Hirenandi village of Gokak taluk in Belagavi district in wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Gangappa Hurali (30), Kashavva Khandari (70), Yallavva Pujari (45), Yallavva Gundyappannavar (40), Renuka Sopadala (34) and Mallavva Khandari (50), all residents of Saundatti. According to police sources, a group of 17 persons had been to Gokak for attending a funeral and were on their way home, when they met with the accident.

The driver of the vehicle lost control and ended up colliding into a parked tractor from behind, at Hirenandi village. As many as four persons were killed on the spot and two there succumbed to their injures while undergoing treatment at the primary health centre.

A case has been registered at Gokak Police Station.