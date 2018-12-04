Tanzanians in Karnataka to learn renewable power solutions  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eleven Tanzanian nationals working in the renewable energy sector visited installations of renewable energy systems in rural Karnataka as part of a learning exchange visit organised by the not-for-profit Selco Foundation.The visit was organised between November 26 and December 3. It included on-field visits to various energy access solutions in coastal Karnataka. The delegates visited energy interventions in Udupi and Kundapura taluks.

The visit concluded with sessions on how learnings of the delegates can help develop and strengthen an ecosystem of renewable energy in Tanzania. Speaking of their experience at an interaction here on Monday, one of the Tanzanian delegates said, “We learnt about the model of financing that Selco uses. They do not do the business of collecting money back, but financial institutions are able to do that on their behalf.”