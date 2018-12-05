Home States Karnataka

Six returning from funeral die in car crash

Six persons died and 11 others got injured after the car they were travelling in rammed a parked sugarcane-laden tractor at Hirenandi village of Gokak taluk in Belagavi district on Tuesday morning.

Published: 05th December 2018 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

The ill-fated pickup that rammed into a stationary sugarcane-laden tractor near Hirenandi village of Gokak taluk | Express

By Express News Service

GOKAK: Six persons died and 11 others got injured after the car they were travelling in rammed a parked sugarcane-laden tractor at Hirenandi village of Gokak taluk in Belagavi district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased are Gangawa Sidappa Hulli (30), Kashawa Shivappa Khandari (70), Yallavva Balappa Pujari (45), Yallavva Maruti Gundapanavar (40), Renuka Pakirappa Soppadla (35), Paravva Mallapa Khandari (50), all residents of Yargavi village in Saundatti taluk. According to a police source, the group of 17 had been to Gokak to attend a funeral and were returning when they got involved in the mishap. The driver of the vehicle lost control and rammed the stationary tractor. Four of them died on the spot and two succumbed to injures while undergoing treatment at a primary health centre. Gokak Rural police have booked a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
6 die in car crash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp