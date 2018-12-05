Six returning from funeral die in car crash

By Express News Service

GOKAK: Six persons died and 11 others got injured after the car they were travelling in rammed a parked sugarcane-laden tractor at Hirenandi village of Gokak taluk in Belagavi district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased are Gangawa Sidappa Hulli (30), Kashawa Shivappa Khandari (70), Yallavva Balappa Pujari (45), Yallavva Maruti Gundapanavar (40), Renuka Pakirappa Soppadla (35), Paravva Mallapa Khandari (50), all residents of Yargavi village in Saundatti taluk. According to a police source, the group of 17 had been to Gokak to attend a funeral and were returning when they got involved in the mishap. The driver of the vehicle lost control and rammed the stationary tractor. Four of them died on the spot and two succumbed to injures while undergoing treatment at a primary health centre. Gokak Rural police have booked a case.