Cyber police to probe ‘spam’ mail addressing Karnataka Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court on Tuesday expressed serious concern over an e-mail addressing Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, sent to its Registrar General with regard to a pending public interest litigation on unauthorised hoardings, flex or banners – an act considered as contempt.

Taking serious note of the concern expressed by a division bench of the Chief Justice and Justice S Sujatha, Advocate General Uday Holla responded before the court, saying it (e-mail communication) was “most improper and also illegal”. “I will get cyber police to probe into the matter immediately,” Holla said.

According to the tribunal, the approach and attitude of the sender who addressed the message to a judge, over a matter pending before the court, was ridiculous.

“The contents of the mail is not an issue. It is a serious phenomenon and technology is never meant for such things. A person is open to directly present their opinion in front of the court,” the court observed.

Pointing out a sentence of mail saying “please feel free to call for any query”, the court also said that this is of serious concern and it was meant to “interfere with the court”. “A mobile number has also been provided in the mail.

The copy of the mail was shown to the advocates who are representing the public interest litigations regarding the unauthorised flexes and banners, along with others, including the BBMP, advertisement agencies and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.