Decision on cabinet expansion likely today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Coalition Coordination Committee headed by former chief minister Siddaramaiah is set to meet here on Wednesday amid fears of yet another attempt by BJP to destabilise the government. It is also likely to decide the date for a much delayed cabinet expansion.

An audio recording purportedly containing a conversation between the personal assistant of senior BJP leader Sriramulu and a Dubai-based businessman to lure Congress MLAs has raised apprehensions of yet another bout of dissidence erupting ahead of the Winter Session of the state legislature.

The meeting will be attended by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Dy CM G Parameshwara and AICC General Secretary in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka K C Venugopal. A separate meeting of Congress senior leaders has been convened before the coordination committee meeting to draw up strategies to face the alleged plans of BJP to poach Congress MLAs.

Congress files police case against BJP for trying to lure its MLAs

A day after an audio conversation surfaced, purportedly between a senior BJP leader’s personal assistant and a Dubai-based businessman, KPCC filed a complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner seeking action against those allegedly trying to lure party MLAs. “BJP leaders B S Yeddyurappa, Sriramulu and others are luring Congress MLAs by offering them money,” stated the complaint filed by Congress MLC Rizwan Arshad and KPCC General Secretary Haji Safiulla. They demanded that the police commissioner initiate criminal action against those responsible. In counter, BJP MLA C T Ravi said, “If what is there in the audio conversation is true, it is a big threat to democracy and CM must order CBI probe. If not, the CM must apologise.”