Home States Karnataka

Environment risks ignored at Kaiga Nuclear Power Station

Sarma said post Fukushima accident, there has been worldwide anxiety about the consequences of catastrophic nuclear accidents, either due to manual lapses or natural calamities.

Published: 05th December 2018 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: A retired IAS officer alleged that the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has ignored radiation and environmental risks in setting up the proposed fifth and sixth reactors of Kaiga Nuclear Power Station.

EAS Sarma who was a secretary to the union ministries of power and finance has written a letter to secretary of DAE, chairman of Atomic Energy Regulatory Board and the chairman of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

He has gone through the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports but it does not make any assessment of the risks associated with nuclear power generation units and the likely adverse impacts. He said until a complete study is done, the proposed public hearing (on December 15) should be cancelled. As the project is “prima facie not viable, the DAE should not go ahead with the expansion”, he said.

Sarma said post Fukushima accident, there has been worldwide anxiety about the consequences of catastrophic nuclear accidents, either due to manual lapses or natural calamities.

“Many countries are opting for independent nuclear regulatory authorities to tighten the safety aspects of nuclear power, whereas, in India, AERB continues to be subordinate to DAE,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Department of Atomic Energy IAS officer Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Environmental Impact Assessment

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Robert
    The mishap at Kaiga is just the latest in the series of problems that have plagued nuclear power plants in India. These have raised serious doubts over safety systems and operating procedures in the units and forced the regulatory board to call for corrective measures to be taken on a priority basis.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp