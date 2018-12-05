Home States Karnataka

Flexes are back, Karnataka HC wants cops to keep check

BBMP counsel V Sreenidhi informed the court about the steps taken to avoid flexes in the city. The court adjourned the hearing to December 6.

Published: 05th December 2018 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of flexes resurfacing in some parts of the city, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked Advocate General Uday Holla to tell the City Police Commissioner to check the menace through beat policing and CCTV cameras installed throughout the city.

When the counsel of a PIL pointed out that flexes were surfacing again, a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sujatha said that laxity on anybody’s part will not be tolerated. Advocate G R Mohan, counsel of a PIL seeking directions to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to remove unauthorised flexes, pointed out that flexes were resurfacing in areas such as KR Puram and Okalipuram.

BBMP counsel V Sreenidhi informed the court about the steps taken to avoid flexes in the city. The court adjourned the hearing to December 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
City Police Commissioner CCTV cameras flexes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp