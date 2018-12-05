Flexes are back, Karnataka HC wants cops to keep check

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of flexes resurfacing in some parts of the city, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked Advocate General Uday Holla to tell the City Police Commissioner to check the menace through beat policing and CCTV cameras installed throughout the city.

When the counsel of a PIL pointed out that flexes were surfacing again, a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sujatha said that laxity on anybody’s part will not be tolerated. Advocate G R Mohan, counsel of a PIL seeking directions to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to remove unauthorised flexes, pointed out that flexes were resurfacing in areas such as KR Puram and Okalipuram.

BBMP counsel V Sreenidhi informed the court about the steps taken to avoid flexes in the city. The court adjourned the hearing to December 6.