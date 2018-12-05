Home States Karnataka

Kumaraswamy to open Belagavi bench of KSAT on December 17

The KSAT had requested the government to confirm the date of inauguration of Belagavi and Kalaburagi benches, which is a long-pending demand of the people of North Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will inaugurate the Belagavi bench of the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal at 10 am on December 17. This was confirmed in a communication sent to the Registrar of the Tribunal by Deputy Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), on Tuesday.

Justice K Bhakthavatsala, chairman of KSAT, has decided to commence work on December 17, 2018, at Belagavi, and on December 21, 2018, at Kalaburagi with the existing staff instead of waiting for appointment of Judicial Members as the proposal is pending before the Government of India.

The KSAT had requested the government to confirm the date of inauguration of Belagavi and Kalaburagi benches, which is a long-pending demand of the people of North Karnataka. Accordingly, the government confirmed the dates. However, the DPAR has informed KSAT that it will confirm the date of inauguration of the Kalaburagi bench later.

