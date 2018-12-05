Home States Karnataka

‘Not a file moves in higher education department sans bribe’

Other MLCs concurred and demanded that the minister initiate necessary action to curb corruption in the department.

BENGALURU: Allegations of corruption in the Higher Education Department have persisted over several years, but on Tuesday some MLCs expressed their unhappiness before department minister G T Devegowda during a meeting at Karnataka State Council for Higher Education in Bengaluru.One of the MLCs present at the meeting said, “No file moves in your department without a bribe. If anyone questions this, the files are further delayed.”

Other MLCs concurred and demanded that the minister initiate necessary action to curb corruption in the department.The minister assured the MLCs that he will look into the issue and hold a meeting with the department officials.

