Teachers in dock for thrashing students

action would be initiated against the teachers.

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: An incident of two teachers of Morarji Desai Residential School at Nagavi village, Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, allegedly beating up three students using plastic pipes came to light on Monday evening.

According to an eyewitness account, the teachers — Manjunath Sajjan and Manjunath Kembhavi — lost their cool after seeing students quarrel and beat up the three students using pipes on Sunday evening.  Though the students sustained injuries on their legs and back, the teachers allegedly continued to thrash them.

K H Satish, Joint director, Social Welfare Department, said the principal briefed him about the incident and action would be initiated against the teachers.The parents, who were informed about the incident by the students, rushed to the residential school on Monday and protested.

Instead of apologising, the teachers allegedly defended their act of beating up the children and also tried to kick a student in front of the parents and the principal, according to a parent. Irked by this, the parents intensified their protest and demanded action against the teachers.Principal Rajani Patil apologised on behalf of the teachers and assured that she would bring the matter to the notice of higher officials.

