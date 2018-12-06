After salaries, allowances hiked for government staffers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government employees who got a big hike in salary with the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission report will have reason to celebrate again as the cabinet has approved the recommendation for the hike in various allowances.

The driver allowance will be increased from Rs 500 to Rs 700, the allowance to have an assistant for the officers will go up from Rs 750 to Rs 1,000, the similar hike has been effected in various other allowances too, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said.

The issue of the recommendation for a five-day week system for the state government also came up for discussion at the cabinet meeting. However, no decision was taken as the issue has already been referred to the cabinet sub-committee. The minister expressed the confidence that the sub-committee will submit its recommendation soon and a final decision will be taken.