BSF jawan laid to rest in Karwar taluk

The 39-year-old soldier was found dead near Mathura of Uttar Pradesh on Monday while he was returning to his hometown for Christmas.

Published: 06th December 2018 08:20 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karwar-based Border Security Force jawan Doming M Siddi, who died near Mathura of Uttar Pradesh, was buried at his village Makheri of Karwar taluk on Wednesday in the presence of family members, villagers, BSF jawans and government officials.

The 39-year-old soldier was found dead near Mathura of Uttar Pradesh on Monday while he was returning to his hometown for Christmas. It is believed that he fell off from the moving train and his body was shifted to Mathura Military hospital on Monday itself. On Tuesday night, his mortal remains were sent to Goa from New Delhi in a flight and from Goa, he was brought to his village in an ambulance on Wednesday early morning.

“Siddi had joined BSF about 15 years ago. From the last two years, he was posted at Pathankot of Punjab. He was returning  his hometown after six months for holidays. His son’s birthday is on December 6 and we were planning to celebrate it in a grand manner. There was also a house-warming ceremony planned this month,” said a relative. After military honour, he was buried as per Christian rituals.

