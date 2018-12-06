City will become nanotechnology hub of India: CM H D Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eminent chemist Prof C N R Rao urged Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to mention the state’s proficiency in Science, rather than talking about IT/BT, while speaking at public forums. He was speaking at the inauguration of the 10th Bengaluru India Nano 2018, here on Wednesday.

The event, an initiative of the state government’s Department of Science and Technology, is being held from December 5-7. Over 600 people, including scientists and industry experts, are expected to attend it. The event was inaugurated by CM Kumaraswamy on Wednesday.

Prof Rao is a Bharat Ratna recipient who has worked in solid-state and structural chemistry. He is also the Chairperson of Vision Group on Nanotechnology — one of the organisers of the event — has been involved in it since its inception. The Bharat Ratna was felicitated by the CM at the event. Addressing the audience at the inauguration, Dr Rao said only Karnataka was conducting an event in nanotechnology, at this scale. He said, “I hope that our work in this field will help solve a few challenges faced by mankind.”

At the event, Dr S Sampath, professor at the Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry of Indian Institute of Science, was presented with the Prof CNR Rao Bengaluru India Nano Science Award. Dr Sampath has worked in the field of semiconductor device fabrication technology for over 10 years, specialising in photovoltaics, and was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh by the CNR Rao Foundation.

Kumaraswamy, in his address, said Karnataka was in the forefront of nanotechnology sector, and expressed confidence that Bengaluru would be transformed into the nanotechnology hub of the country. He also termed the city as the ‘Science capital of India’.