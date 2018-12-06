Karnataka police crack couple’s murder, nab woman’s kin

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The main accused in the murder of a married couple in Nidagunda village, over demands of bride price, has been arrested, Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Shashikumar said on Wednesday. A police team acted on a tip-off and arrested Dattappa, the murdered woman’s step-brother, when he was waiting for a bus at the Sedam Bus Stand on Tuesday. Police are on the lookout for two other accused, Shashikumar said.

The burnt bodies of Ajay and Jyoti, who had been missing since November 2, were found in a field of Nidagunda village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sulepet Police station of Chincholi taluk, on November 30. Shashikumar said that bride price was one of the reasons for the murders, along with Ajay’s dispute with Dattappa over sharing of stolen cash and ornaments.

It was found that Ajay had lived in Maharashtra for many years and 15 cases of theft were registered against him in different police stations there. Dattappa was also a thief, and used to steal from houses. A couple of years back, Ajay returned to his village and married Jyoti, who is the step-sister of the main accused Dattappa. At the time of marriage, Ajay promised to pay the bride-money to Jyoti’s family, according to the community’s customs.