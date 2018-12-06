Karnataka High Court summons official for not allowing kidney transplant

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday summoned the official of a government panel for not giving clearance to kidney transplantation for a patient. The panel was constituted under the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Justice B Veerappa directed the official concerned to be present before the court on Thursday.

This was after the counsel of patient Mohammed Zaid (26), a software engineer from HBR Layout, said that the Authorisation Committee for Human Organ Transplantation refused to consider his application seeking permission for a kidney transplant. This was despite the order being passed by the court considering the urgency of the situation.

As per the court directions, Zaid, who has to undergo kidney transplantation for the second time as the first time was a failure, submitted the application before the panel on Tuesday. However, the authorities did not accept it.

According to the petition filed by Zaid, one Munsoor Ahmed from T Narasipura taluk in Mysuru district has come forward to donate one of his kidneys. The authorities, however, did not consider his plea citing stringent guidelines to be followed in clearing such applications.

In 2013, Zaid was referred for a renal transplant and his mother donated her kidney. Accordingly, the renal transplant was carried out successfully on May 2, 2013. However, the transplanted kidney worked effectively only for a period of 42 months.

On December 30, 2016, Zaid started facing symptoms of relapse of the disease, and the biopsy revealed the onset of another form of renal disease. He was treated immediately, but within two-and-a-half months, the transplanted kidney failed.