Home States Karnataka

Karnataka High Court summons official for not allowing kidney transplant

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday summoned the official of a government panel for not giving clearance to kidney transplantation for a patient.

Published: 06th December 2018 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday summoned the official of a government panel for not giving clearance to kidney transplantation for a patient. The panel was constituted under the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Justice B Veerappa directed the official concerned to be present before the court on Thursday.

This was after the counsel of patient Mohammed Zaid (26), a software engineer from HBR Layout, said that the Authorisation Committee for Human Organ Transplantation refused to consider his application seeking permission for a kidney transplant. This was despite the order being passed by the court considering the urgency of the situation.

As per the court directions, Zaid, who has to undergo kidney transplantation for the second time as the first time was a failure, submitted the application before the panel on Tuesday. However, the authorities did not accept it.

According to the petition filed by Zaid, one Munsoor Ahmed from T Narasipura taluk in Mysuru district has come forward to donate one of his kidneys. The authorities, however, did not consider his plea citing stringent guidelines to be followed in clearing such applications.

In 2013, Zaid was referred for a renal transplant and his mother donated her kidney. Accordingly, the renal transplant was carried out successfully on May 2, 2013. However, the transplanted kidney worked effectively only for a period of 42 months.

On December 30, 2016, Zaid started facing symptoms of relapse of the disease, and the biopsy revealed the onset of another form of renal disease. He was treated immediately, but within two-and-a-half months, the transplanted kidney failed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court kidney transplantation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp