Karnataka: Ex-Vijayapura Zilla Panchayat President's house burgled

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Burglars broke into the locked residence of former Vijayapura Zilla Panchayat President Neelamma Metti in the wee hours of Wednesday and made away with 300 gms of jewellery, Rs 4 lakh cash and a luxury car worth Rs 25 lakh.

The incident came to light only on Thursday at around 3 am when Neelamma Metti returned home from Bengaluru. She found the door of her house broken and her belongings ransacked. Without any delay, she alerted the Jala Nagar Police Station.

Former ZP President Neelamma Metti was in Bengaluru along with her family members to submit her resignation letter to the Chief Secretary of Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

A shocked Metti told reporters, "We kept valuables worth Rs 50 lakh at home.The burglary was planned. I registered a complaint and police assured me of cracking the case at the earliest."