Over 6000 villages in state have no burial grounds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday informed the Karnataka High Court that 6,053 villages have no burial grounds in the state and the government has proposed to purchase land from private people by paying three times the guidance value to provide burial grounds.

In its statement filed as response before a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sujatha, which was hearing PIL filed by Mohammed Iqbal seeking directions to the state government to provide burial grounds in all villages and towns, the government stated that it has allocated Rs10 crore in the budget 2018-19 to acquire land for burial grounds.

According to the statement, Rs 10 crore will be used for providing burial grounds in every village, where there is no government land. It is proposed to purchase the land from the private people where there is no government land by paying more than three times of the guidance value and reserved it for burial grounds. Total 7,176 villages need burial grounds as on 2016. Burial grounds are to be provided to 6,053 villages as on October 31, 2018.