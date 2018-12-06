Home States Karnataka

Tension grips village in Hassan after caste clash

Tension prevailed at Hirekadluru village in Hassan taluk following a clash between Dalits and upper caste community members over the issue of fetching water from a public water tank on Tuesday night.

Published: 06th December 2018 07:35 AM

The public water tank at the village

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Tension prevailed at Hirekadluru village in Hassan taluk following a clash between Dalits and upper caste community members over the issue of fetching water from a public water tank on Tuesday night.

Trouble started when a section of people from a particular community tried to prevent Dalits who had gone to fetch water from the tank located opposite the Eshwar temple for rituals as part of the marriage of one Pradeep of the village. Enraged by this, the Dalit youths tried to attack the upper caste members. Four people, including three women, suffered minor injuries in the melee.

Meanwhile, DSS leader Satish has alleged that the upper caste members of the village are refusing to sell groceries to the Dalit families. He demanded that the police intervene and resolve the issue by holding a peace committee meeting. The district administration also take steps to restore peace, he added.

