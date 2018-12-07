Home States Karnataka

43 tonnes of rice unused in Kodagu, 8 lakhs worth relief materials rotting away

Three months after incessant rains flooded Kodagu, heaps of relief supplies sent to the district are lying unused.

Published: 07th December 2018 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rice bags stored in a room at the Junior College campus in Madikeri

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI: Three months after incessant rains flooded Kodagu, heaps of relief supplies sent to the district are lying unused. Nearly 43 tonnes of rice, estimated to be worth about Rs  8 lakh, is rotting away at the Junior College campus at Madikeri.

Also piled up in the newly-constructed classrooms of the college are about 60,000 toiletries and bathroom supplies, such as soaps, toothbrushes, plastic buckets and mugs, heaps of new clothes, and stationery material like school books and pens. The college has submitted a request to the authorities to clear the material so that the classrooms can be used for the right purpose.

Classes are still being held in old rooms as the relief supplies continue to occupy the new rooms.
The district administration has now assured the college that necessary steps would be taken to address the issue. Deputy Commissioner Sreevidya P I said, “There are over 500 victims at relief centres across the district, and the material is being used for them. We have taken care so that the supplies do not perish soon. Also, once people are rehabilitated, the other material will be distributed among villagers and at government hostels.”  

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jagadeesh, said, “There are still seven relief centres functioning across the district, and the relief material is being distributed from the college. However, these centres will be closed soon. ”Subbaiah, a resident of Madikeri, said, “It is appalling to see such huge quantity of rice being wasted.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Relief material Kodagu Floods Relief materials wasted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp