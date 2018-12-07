43 tonnes of rice unused in Kodagu, 8 lakhs worth relief materials rotting away

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Three months after incessant rains flooded Kodagu, heaps of relief supplies sent to the district are lying unused. Nearly 43 tonnes of rice, estimated to be worth about Rs 8 lakh, is rotting away at the Junior College campus at Madikeri.

Also piled up in the newly-constructed classrooms of the college are about 60,000 toiletries and bathroom supplies, such as soaps, toothbrushes, plastic buckets and mugs, heaps of new clothes, and stationery material like school books and pens. The college has submitted a request to the authorities to clear the material so that the classrooms can be used for the right purpose.

Classes are still being held in old rooms as the relief supplies continue to occupy the new rooms.

The district administration has now assured the college that necessary steps would be taken to address the issue. Deputy Commissioner Sreevidya P I said, “There are over 500 victims at relief centres across the district, and the material is being used for them. We have taken care so that the supplies do not perish soon. Also, once people are rehabilitated, the other material will be distributed among villagers and at government hostels.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jagadeesh, said, “There are still seven relief centres functioning across the district, and the relief material is being distributed from the college. However, these centres will be closed soon. ”Subbaiah, a resident of Madikeri, said, “It is appalling to see such huge quantity of rice being wasted.”