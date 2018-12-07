Home States Karnataka

6 flights a week between Bengaluru and Kannur

GoAir will launch six flights a week between Bengaluru and Kannur beginning December 9 when the new Kannur International Airport will be opened.

Mangalore International Airport may not suffer serious setback with the Kannur Airport coming up I Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: GoAir will launch six flights a week between Bengaluru and Kannur beginning December 9 when the new Kannur International Airport will be opened. The travel time between the two cities will be 80 minutes. The round trips will be run on all days except Tuesday, an official release said.This is the schedule of the new flights: G8 624 will start from Kannur airport at 1pm and reach Kempegowda International Airport at 2.20pm. In the return direction, G8 625 will leave KIA at 2.50pm and reach Kannur at 4.10pm.

Kannur airport launch tomorrow

Mangaluru: This weekend, NRI travellers from West Coast will have a new destination to catch their flights from as Kannur International Airport is all set to be inaugurated on Saturday. Though it is speculated that the new airport will pose a stiff competition to Mangalore International Airport, officials said that MIA would continue growing and will not suffer serious setbacks.

