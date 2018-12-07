Home States Karnataka

One person in every household in this Gadag village is named after lord Satyavva

Popular for its quality butter, Hatalageri village has a population of 4,000, of whom about 900 people, both men and women, have names linked to the village deity, Satyavva.

Published: 07th December 2018 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

The Gram Panchayat office at Hatalageri village in Gadag district | Express

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: At the outset, Hatalageri village, about 8 km from Gadag, would seem like any other — where people are mostly dependent on agriculture and daily-wage workers head out to the fields every morning. But what sets it apart are its people. Every household in this village has at least one person named Satyappa or Satyavva.

Popular for its quality butter, Hatalageri village has a population of 4,000, of whom about 900 people, both men and women, have names linked to the village deity, Satyavva. There are instances where three people go by the same name in one household. The practice of naming at least one person in a family after the deity has been in existence for several decades. Village elders says their ancestors started the practice after the villagers took Satyavva to be their village deity.
Last year, a couple who had a daughter in this village, chose to buck the trend and named the baby Disha.

A day after the naming ceremony, the baby fell ill and the family was panic-stricken. Village elders then suggested to the parents to name the girl after the village deity. Villagers claim that the girl’s health improved thereafter. Satyappa Pujar, a resident, said, “The practice of naming children after the goddess
is across religions in this village.”

Satyappa Pujar, a local, said, “Many youths with the name Satyappa, are serving in the Army, working in various colleges and pursuing higher studies in Dharwad University. The practice of naming children after the goddess is across religions here.”But, in the past few years, this problem of many has also created confusion in the village. So, for the sake of convenience and to identify people correctly, Satyappas and Satyavvas are also given a nickname. The blind woman in the village named Satyavva is referred to as ‘Kurudu Satyavva’ (blind), while another Satyavva, who has a hearing issue, is called ‘Keppa Satyavva’. A short-built man is called ‘Chitmya Satyappa’ and another with a hunch is called ‘Goonu Satyappa’. When there are more than one Satyappa in a house, they are addressed as ‘Dodda Satyappa’ and ‘Sanna Satyappa’ (elder and younger Satyappa).

A staffer at the GP office said, “When I was posted here, I was surprised to see hundreds of Satyavvas and Satyappas in this village list. The voter list has innumerable people with these names.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hatalageri village Satyappa Satyavva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp