Home States Karnataka

Siddaganga seer to be shifted to Chennai 

Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumara Swami (111) will be shifted to Chennai for treatment.

Published: 07th December 2018 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumara Swami performing puja at the mutt on Thursday

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumara Swami (111) will be shifted to Chennai for treatment. The junior pontiff of the mutt, Sri Siddalinga Swami, told reporters that the seer will be airlifted from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at 10.30 am on Friday for a full-fledged treatment to ensure that he gets cured completely.

Dr L N Kumar, an anesthetist from Chennai, visited the mutt along with Dr Ravindra B S, the chief of Medical Gastroenterology of BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals in Kengeri, and reviewed the seer’s health condition before returning on Thursday night. Dr Ravindra said that since the seer has undergone stenting six times and gets infected, the doctors at Chennai will go for a surgery to find a permanent cure.  

Earlier in the day, a team of doctors, including Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre’s director Dr Parameshwarappa, and mutt authorities, including the junior pontiff, held long deliberations about shifting the pontiff to Dr Rela Insitute and Medical Centre at Chromepet in Chennai.

The doctors consulted Dr Mohamed Rela, an expert in liver transplantation at Chennai, who agreed to examine the ailing pontiff. Sources said Dr Rela had in the past visited the mutt and sought the seer’s blessings. “The seer had his normal food and is responding to the treatment,” a source in the mutt said.
 Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who called on the seer earlier in the day, said that the government is prepared to take all steps.

On Saturday, the seer had complained of fever, after which he was shifted to BGS Hospitals, where it was found that three out of nine stents placed had dropped. Two more stents were placed during a one-and-a-half hour procedure under anesthesia.He was discharged on Monday.But as fever recurred on Wednesday night, doctors visited the mutt and administered treatment and stabilised his condition.

DyCM visits mutt, meets seer

Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara, who was on a scheduled visit to Tumakuru, paid a visit to the mutt and exchanged pleasantries with the seer on Thursday morning.
“The seer asked about my health and suggested me to have breakfast in the mutt,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaganga Mutt Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp