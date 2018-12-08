Home States Karnataka

Mysuru court blast accused turns approver, Karnataka High Court pardons him

The HC, however, put a condition that Ayub should continue to support the prosecution completely till the completion of the trial or else he would continue to be listed an as accused in the case.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday pardoned 26-year-old Mohammed Ayub, a member of terror outfit Base Movement after he turned approver in connection with the case of blast on Mysuru court premises in 2016. His statement was crucial in strengthening the evidence against the other four accused.

The HC, however, put a condition that Ayub should continue to support the prosecution completely till the completion of the trial or else he would continue to be listed an as accused in the case while permitting him to turn approver.

The prosecution (National Investigation Agency) had itself filed the appeal before the HC against a decision by the NIA special court which had rejected Ayub and the NIA’s plea for a pardon. The NIA in its appeal supported Ayub, who sought the pardon after disclosing the truth behind the conspiracy hatched to explode a bomb in a public toilet attached to the court in Mysuru to create terror among the public on August 1, 2016. Ayub was one among the five accused involved in Mysuru blast case and is lodged in Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara. 

‘Ayub disclosed all facts about crime’

“Ayub had knowingly joined Base Movement and conspired with others to carry out terror activities, including the blast in Mysuru court. He was facing the allegation of providing his residence for making bombs. He expressed willingness to become an approver and has given a statement under Section 164 of CrPC making full disclosure of facts of the crime,” NIA told the HC.

