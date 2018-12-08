Home States Karnataka

Man attacked by crocodile in Karnataka's Kali river escapes with minor injuries

A man survived a crocodile attack at the Kali river in Dandeli town on Friday. He escaped with minor injuries, but was unconscious when he was rescued by a water adventure sports team.

Published: 08th December 2018 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Crocodile

Image of a crocodile used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

According to the police, the survivor has been identified as 43-year-old Nagesh Ballari, a resident of Nirmal Nagar. He has now been shifted to SDM Hospital in Dharwad, after receiving first aid at Dandeli government hospital.

According to the police, Nagesh, who works as a daily wage labourer, had gone to the river with his wife and son. While swimming, he is said to have been dragged by a crocodile. His family, who were washing clothes on the bank, noticed and shouted for help.

A water sports adventure team started searched for him in the river.  Ravikumar Nayak, part of the adventure team said, “Nagesh was spotted in an isle which is about 150 metres away from the spot where he went for swimming.”

However, the Forest Department officials said, “If he was attacked by a crocodile he would have suffered huge wounds and the chance of survival would be very less. He might have drowned in the flow of the river and managed to swim till he reached the isle.”

